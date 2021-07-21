Kanye West ANNOUNCES release date of his 10th solo album Donda in a new ad starring Sha'Carri Richardson

Kanye West is all set to drop a brand new album on Friday. The release date for his new album Donda was announced during a spot at Game 6 of the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns on June 20. West's new song No Child Left Behind has also scored a Beats By Dre commercial featuring American track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson, which West has scored and edited himself reportedly.

The new album is set to release after his 2019 album Jesus in King. The premiere, which is set on Thursday, is a listening event at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kanye fans who were unable to get tickets to the premiere or live far away can watch it live via Apple. The rapper, 44, took to Instagram to share the commercial announcing the release of Donda. The commercial features Richardson lining up to run a 100m sprint, while a preview of his new song played in the background.

Check out his post:

After returning to Instagram following a hiatus, West had also shared a picture on Tuesday wearing a neckpiece with his kids’ names on it. He is still only following Kim Kardashian from his account. The duo with their kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 had reunited on Saturday for a visit to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco.

According to a source, via Entertainment Tonight, the family had a “great time” together and everybody was “getting along.” “It was clear that Kim and Kanye still have love for each other, but more so in a co-parenting sense,” the source added.

