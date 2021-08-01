Kanye West ANNOUNCES second listening event for his 10th studio album Donda; POSTS a cryptic image

Following July 22’s public listening party, Kanye West has announced the date for his 10th studio album Donda’s second listening event ahead of the album’s official release. The event is slated to take place at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on August 5. Earlier, the rapper, 44, had also been revealed to be living inside the same stadium to wrap up with all the album work for an August release.

West took to his own Instagram account to keep his fans updated on the album’s second scheduled listening party. Adding a picture with the date “08.05.2021”, West teased his fans who have been waiting long for his 10th album release, following Jesus in King in 2019. West posted an entirely white background image with the album title and date below a fairly large ‘loading’ symbol. Creative-directed by Demna Gvasalia, Donda was initially slated to release on July 23. The first listening was held on July 22 to a sold-out crowd at the Atlanta Stadium.

Check out Kanye West’s Instagram post:

The release of Donda was first announced at Game 6 of the NBA finals, during a Beats By Dre commercial. The announcement starred American sportsperson Sha’Carri Richardson. Meanwhile, the first listening party was attended by Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Pusha T, and even West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian was present at the event.

The rapper’s new album has been named after his mother Donda West, who unfortunately passed away in 2007, at the age of 58. Are you excited about Kanye West’s new album? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Report: How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are co parenting amid their divorce