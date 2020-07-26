Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian hours after Justin Bieber visits him: I hurt you, please forgive me

Following his public and social media rants about his personal life, Kanye West has reached out to Kim Kardashian begging for forgiveness. The rapper tweeted an apology a few hours ago.

Over the past week, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been in the spotlight for numerous reasons. From the rapper's public meltdown during his first presidential rally to posting tweets about wanting to split from the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, Kanye made explosive claims in the past few days. The Mercy singer has issued a public apology to Kim. Taking to Twitter, Kanye reached out to Kim and asked her to forgive him over for taking their private matters in public.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," he tweeted. The apology was tweeted hours after Justin Bieber visited him. Kanye shared a picture of the two hanging out with the rapper on Twitter.

"DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus," he tweeted, sharing the picture. Following his apology and Justin's visit, the paparazzi caught Kanye making a quick visit to Cody Regional Health in Wyoming on Saturday. He reportedly made his way to the ER. A source close to Kanye informed DailyMail.com that the rapper visited a friend at the hospital.

The recent developments took place after Kim broke her silence over Kanye's public and social media rant. Kim addressed the recent events on Instagram and wrote, "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

She added, "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who — on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man who experienced the painful loss of his mother — has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder."

"Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true," Kim said. She ended her statement by saying, "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most… Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s wellbeing and for your understanding.”

