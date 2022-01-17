Kanye West arranges another birthday bash for daughter Chicago hours after crashing Kim Kardashian’s party?

Baby Chi-Chi's 4th birthday was full of drama, to say the least! As Kanye West accused his estranged wife Kim Kardashian of not inviting him to his daughter Chicago's birthday bash, he went ahead to share a public rant about how he has been deprived of being together with his daughter on her special day.

While Kim didn't publicly open up on Kanye's accusations, she has reportedly been "upset" over the drama and "saddened" by how things unfolded on her daughter's birthday. A report from Page Six has now stated that Kanye later threw his own birthday bash for Chicago hours after crashing Kim Kardashian's party. For those unversed, the Kardashian-Jenner clan arranged for Chicago and Stormi Webster's birthday party together at Kylie Jenner's house. However, Kanye went on social media to claim that he hasn't been sent the location for the party. Later, he also thanked Travis Scott for sending him the address and lauded Kylie for letting him enter the bash.

"He was always having his own party for Chicago. He had it at 4 pm at his office downtown [in Los Angeles] that he planned so it's so frustrating he crashed Kim's party and created this narrative that he wasn't invited," the report from Page Six added.

Kim was apparently shocked when West claimed that he "wasn't allowed to know where her party was." He went ahead to let his fans know that "nobody" from the family gave him the address to his daughter's 4th birthday bash. "That's going to imprint in her mind that I wasn't there for her," Kanye had noted.

