Kanye West asks fans to scream 'Kimye forever' if they ever meet Pete Davidson IRL

In a new Instagram outburst, rapper Kanye West posted screengrabs of fan comments from his previous posts and expressed his gratitude towards those who still support him even though most have given up on him and even labelled him as "crazy". In the same post, Kanye continued to bash "Skete" a nickname the rapper gave to ex Kim Kardashian new flame Pete Davidson in order to mock him.

Previously, Kanye had made fun of Pete and his Hilary Clinton Tattoo. The Donda Rapper had also re-sparked rumours about the causes of Pete's breakup with Ariana Grande and had somehow dragged late rapper, Mac Miller, into it. Kanye in his new post wrote, "THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY," the Yeezy founder continued, "MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE." Ahead of uploading this Kanye had insisted in another post that he had faith that his family would get back together.

Kanye went on to ask his fans to publicly bully Pete Davidson, "IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE [Pete Davidson] IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER." The Gold Digger rapper added a broken heart emoji with the caption, seemingly expressing his sadness at the loss of his family.

However, Kanye was seen enjoying the Super Bowl 2022 with his children on February 13. The rapper was spotted with his daughter North and son Saint at the SoFi Stadium following his post dissing Pete as he wrote, "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN," attached to a snap of the SNL star with Machine Gun Kelly from their Calvin Klien photoshoot.

