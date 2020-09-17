  1. Home
Kanye West asks his presidential campaign staff to refrain from ‘fornicating’ outside of marriage: Report

Presidential hopeful recently spoke to the New York Times and opened up about his presidential campaign, revealing several ideologies. Scroll down to read what the rapper said.
September 17, 2020
A new report about Kanye West has emerged detailing a bit more about his plans to run for president. The opening line of the New York Times article reads that he wants to “bring back prayer in schools, give more government support to religious groups and has even asked his campaign staff to refrain from fornicating outside of marriage, according to people aiding his candidacy.”

 

The interview conducted between the Times and Kanye took place over text and other formats. At one point during the interview, the Times reporter asked, “with any candidate for any office, I ask – what is it you would actually do?” The Times then wrote that “He sent a handwritten outline of his plan to build an idyllic ‘eco-village’ called Birthday Lake, which he later tweeted. Mothers could ‘safely experience pregnancy & birth’ there, and children could be cared for afterwards. He would not say if he envisioned the government building such places.”

 

He doesn’t necessarily think he could be president in the next three months but thinks eventually it could happen. “The reason why I know eventually — eventually could be three months, eventually could be three and a half years — the reason why I eventually will make a great president is because I’m sensitive,” Kanye said. “I’m here to serve. Even as a Gemini, I feel the energy in the room, I read body language, I read this energy, and I hurt. I hurt for the country, I hurt not just Black people, but all people of America. And I hurt for all people of the world.”

 

He also said he does not want to ban abortion: “I don’t want to ban or stop or point fingers at anything.” He said he supports “stipends for families that need support, creating orphanages that are really high-level desirable for people to go to, and the redesign of communities and cities, in general, to be supporting families.”

 

