Kanye West BAILS on his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance after poor performance on US Election night

Kanye West recently cancelled his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance after performing poorly in the 2020 US Elections.
10833 reads Mumbai Updated: November 6, 2020 12:45 am
Kanye West cancels Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance after US Election nightKanye West BAILS on his Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance after poor performance on US Election night
Kanye West was supposed to join Jimmy Kimmel this week on his late-night talk show after the election. However, Jimmy confirmed that Kanye cancelled his appearance on the show. “On Wednesday, the day after the election, we’ll be joined in studio by maybe the next president of the United States, Kanye West will be with us,” Jimmy originally said, before adding, “Oh he cancelled? OK, Kanye West has cancelled moments ago.”

He continued, “So he will not be here, but I’ll be here. Can I cancel too? We’ll try to get one of the other presidents to come in,” Jimmy said on the show. Senator Cory Booker replaced Kanye as the guest that evening. While fans are speculating that Kanye‘s cancellation happened because of his poor results in the 2020 Election, but it might be because of his rocky relationship with Jimmy Kimmel.

In September 2013, Kanye West started a feud with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in a series of tweets blasting a spoof that aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In the spoof, two young children were reenacting Kanye‘s recent interview on BBC, one that he calls “the first piece of honest media in years.” “Jimmy Kimmel is out of line to try and spoof in any way the first piece of honest media in years,” Kanye tweeted in all capital letters. 

 

Kanye continued tweeting at the time: “Jimmy Kimmel, I don’t take it as a joke… You don’t have scum bags hopping over fences trying to take pictures of your daughter. Jimmy Kimmel, put yourself in my shoes… oh no that means you would have gotten too much good pussy in your life. You can’t put yourself in my shoes. Your face looks crazy… Is that funny? Or if I had a kid say it would it be funny???” 

 

ALSO READ: US Election Result 2020: Kanye accepts defeat? Announces running in 2024; Fans think Kim K didn't vote for him

Credits :Jimmy Kimmel Live, Getty Images

