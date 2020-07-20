  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kanye West begins 2020 election bid, cries as he reveals he spoke to Kim Kardashian about aborting first child

In a surprising move, Kanye West broke down and cried in front of his audience as he spoke about abortion and revealed that he had told then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian to abort their first child North West.
2751 reads Mumbai
Hollywood,Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestKanye West begins 2020 election bid, cries as he reveals he spoke to Kim Kardashian about aborting first child
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rapper Kanye West began his presidential bid for the upcoming US 2020 elections with a campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina. For the event, Kanye appeared wearing a a bullet-proof jacket which read 'security' and with 2020 shaved onto the back of his head. In a surprising move, Kanye broke down and cried in front of his audience as he spoke about abortion and revealed that he had once spoken to his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian to abort their first child North West. 

The rapper went on to reveal that he was first freaked out when he heard about Kim Kardashian's pregnancy. "I just thought to myself, ‘Please don’t tell me I gave Kim Kardashian AIDS. That will be the worst thing in the world,'” he told the audience. “And she said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ And I said, ‘Yes!’ Then I said, ‘Oh!’ I’m gonna tell you what was in my mind. She was crying. She said, ‘I just came from the doctor.’ Cause I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," the rapper addressed the audience. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First rally #kanyewest

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyew.est) on

Kanye further recalled the time when he was 'saved' by his mother and began to profusely cry. "My dad wanted to abort me. My mum saved my life. There would've been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy," West said. He tearfully then admitted in a rather high-pitched voice, "I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!"

The rapper also made references to Michael Jackson, Harriet Tubman and ex-girlfriend Amber Rose in his speech. Kanye received some considerable backlash on social media for his speech. While many others were concerned for his mental health. 

Do you think Kanye West should run for presidency? Let us know in the comments below.  

Credits :PinkvillaGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement