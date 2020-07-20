Kanye West begins 2020 election bid, cries as he reveals he spoke to Kim Kardashian about aborting first child

In a surprising move, Kanye West broke down and cried in front of his audience as he spoke about abortion and revealed that he had told then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian to abort their first child North West.

Rapper Kanye West began his presidential bid for the upcoming US 2020 elections with a campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina. For the event, Kanye appeared wearing a a bullet-proof jacket which read 'security' and with 2020 shaved onto the back of his head. In a surprising move, Kanye broke down and cried in front of his audience as he spoke about abortion and revealed that he had once spoken to his then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian to abort their first child North West.

The rapper went on to reveal that he was first freaked out when he heard about Kim Kardashian's pregnancy. "I just thought to myself, ‘Please don’t tell me I gave Kim Kardashian AIDS. That will be the worst thing in the world,'” he told the audience. “And she said, ‘I’m pregnant.’ And I said, ‘Yes!’ Then I said, ‘Oh!’ I’m gonna tell you what was in my mind. She was crying. She said, ‘I just came from the doctor.’ Cause I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand," the rapper addressed the audience.

Kanye further recalled the time when he was 'saved' by his mother and began to profusely cry. "My dad wanted to abort me. My mum saved my life. There would've been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy," West said. He tearfully then admitted in a rather high-pitched voice, "I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!"

The rapper also made references to Michael Jackson, Harriet Tubman and ex-girlfriend Amber Rose in his speech. Kanye received some considerable backlash on social media for his speech. While many others were concerned for his mental health.

