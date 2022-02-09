Kanye West BEGS Kim Kardashian for 2nd chance amid custody drama; Says ‘please bring our family back together’

Amid the drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, as they go through a messy custody and divorce battle, Kanye West has been lashing out at Kim and criticising her parenting style consistently, until now. The rapper now recently took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kim with all their children (which was photographed for Vogue magazine) and wrote “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.” You can see his post here.

Kanye’s recent plea to get back together with Kim and his kids is one of many. Even though he has been dating actress Julia Fox, an insider close to West told People magazine In January that the rapper is "still telling people that he wants to have Kim back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so."

Back in December, during a live performance, the Donda singer sang his track Runway and added a new verse for his estranged wife which said: “I need you to run right back to me,” Kanye rapped. “More specifically, Kimberly.”

In more recent news, Kanye has been attacking Kim for letting their daughter North join Tik Tok, dating Pete Davidson, claiming that Kim doesnt let him see their kids and much more. After all of Kanye’s public allegation’s on Kim, the SKIMS founder shared that “she’s done being nice,” through her Instagram story. If you didn't know, KUWTK alum and SKIMS founder Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after six years of marriage and 4 kids.

