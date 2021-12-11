​​Kanye West BEGS Kim Kardashian for 2nd chance, sings ‘I need you to run right back to me, Kimberly’ on stage

​​Kanye West recently made a very public plea to Kim Kardashian as he requested her to come back to him. The Donda singer, 44 and Drake recently teamed up for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in LA via E! News and during his time on stage, Kanye performed a bunch of his hit songs, including Runway.

While performing the song, the rapper added a new verse for estranged wife Kim Kardashian which said: “I need you to run right back to me,” Kanye rapped. “More specifically, Kimberly.” If you didn't know, KUWTK alum and SKIMS founder Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after six years of marriage and 4 kids.

While the duo has been cordial co-parents since splitting, Kanye has spared no effort to express his hope of reuniting with Kim. Recently, Kanye shared a clip titled “Thanksgiving Prayer” on his Instagram, in which he said, “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused. I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian is making headlines as she gets closer to the new man in her life–Pete Davidson. The two have been spotted on several date nights in LA and if sources are to be believed, “they are really happy and seeing where it goes. Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else," and Kim reportedly feels the same according to E! News.

Also read: Kim Kardashian THANKS Kanye West as she bags Fashion Icon honour at People's Choice Awards 2021