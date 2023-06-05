Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s ‘bizarre outfit’ for church service raises eyebrows; Fan calls it ‘Wacky’

Kanye West and his alleged wife Bianca Censori have been making headlines for their sartorial choices, over the last couple of months. Once again, they have made it to the news for their ‘bizarre’ outfit choices. Netizens have questioned why the rumored couple is willing to step out in such clothes. During this Sunday’s church service, Bianca Censori went a notch above with her outfit and her choice of clothing has now raised eyebrows.

Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s ‘bizarre outfit’

Kanye West was spotted in a black t-shirt with huge shoulder pads. The term ‘Polizei’ (the German word for police) was also written on the back of the t-shirt in white. Kanye paired it with a matching pair of black leggings. Instead of shoes, the Yeezy founder opted for tight black socks and foot supporters of the same color.

On the other hand, Bianca Censori seemed to be covered in see-through black gauze from head to toe. Her entire body was covered in this thin gauze which also restricted her arm movements. Her outfit also featured a large piece of fabric shaped like a bucket around her shoulders. She paired matching high-heeled boots with her outfit.

Psalm, Kanye’s four-year-old son was also spotted with Kim Kardashian. The mother-son duo joined Ye, and his alleged wife, for the Sunday church service.

Fans reaction

As Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori attended this Sunday’s church service, their pictures in ‘bizarre’ outfits have garnered hilarious reactions from fans. One user commented, “This is not weird anymore, or funny. It is actually worrying. And it is not about the outfit, is their whole dynamic or performance or whatever you wanna call this.” Another user wrote, “I don’t EVER want to hear another word out of you Kanye West stans.” A third person chimed in and said, “This is just bizarre. So weird, both of them look equally strange!”

In January 2023, Page Six reported confirmed Kanye West and Bianca Censori are married. This was shortly after the former's divorce from Kim Kardashian. In a recent video, Bianca also confirmed her marriage to the Yeezy founder.

Earlier, a report in the U.S. Sun shared details about Kanye and Bianca’s relationship. The report said, “Things are going well for them in their marriage. They both seem extremely well-suited and happy together.”

