Kanye West, Billie Eilish reportedly headlining Coachella 2022; Travis Scott dropped from the line-up.

Kanye West and Billie Eilish are reportedly slated to headline the 2022 Coachella Music Festival. Previously, it was reported that Travis Scott has been dropped from the line-up following the Astroworld tragedy. Now, Variety has reported that West and Eilish are headlining the festival on Saturday and Sunday nights.

The Donda rapper had headlined the festival in 2011, and Eilish had given a mindblowing performance in the festival during its 2019 show. Swedish Mafia House is also reportedly on the list of acts headlining Coachella but nothing has been confirmed yet. Swedish Mafia House previously performed in Coachella in 2012. According to a report by TMZ, Rage Against the Machine is also out from this year's lineup.

Variety's report also stated that the festival has been completely sold out this year, which is scheduled to take place over the weekends of April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24, 2022. The location will also be the usual Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California where previous Coachella events have taken place. However, fans have been worried about the show due to the surge in Omicron cases which has led to the cancellation of big award shows and events including the Grammy Awards, 2022. The final announcement regarding performers and dates can be expected in the coming days.

While the organizers haven't opened up on the same, it would be interesting to note who finally performs at this year's Coachella event. Which artists do you think will grace the final line-up?

