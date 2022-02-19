Kanye West BLASTS Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble in a scathing Instagram post; Calls him 'godless'

Kanye West continues to criticise his former collaborators, most notably Corey Gamble, who is Kris Jenner's long term lover. “God has a plan to remove the godless Corey needed to never be here anyway,” the “DONDA” artist, 44, shared on Saturday afternoon.

However, in a now deleted earlier post, the rapper made the bombshell claim that the matriarch's lover "cheated" on her with a lady at a nightclub. Kanye further penned in his scathing Instagram post, "And I think he’s a nice person Not a great person A nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced he slid in He became the tv version of a father figure and as he always called hisself 'a REAL n***a' He once told my wife he knew what music she should be listening to So when I seen him a week later I had him removed from my daughters birthday party," the singer claimed.

Check out his new post HERE.

As per The Sun, Kanye hasn't always agreed with Kris, as he referred to her as "Kris Jong-un" on Twitter in the summer of 2020 and accused her of "white supremacy" during one of his now-famous outbursts. Interestingly, in his latest post, Kanye praised Kris and wrote, “I love Kris This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me,” West wrote. Fast forward to 2022, and the hitmaker is back on the scene, but this time he has his eyes set on his ex Kim's lover Pete Davidson.

Perhaps getting along with his mother is his newest approach for reuniting with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, since he recently opposed several of her divorce requests and continues to criticise her current partner, Pete Davidson.

ALSO READ:Kanye West deletes his post after reacting to claims of Corey Gamble allegedly cheating on Kris Jenner