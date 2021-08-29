Kanye West breaks silence on DaBaby controversial appearance at Donda event; Reveals WHY he supports rapper

Kanye West finally broke his silence on the controversial appearance of DaBaby and Marilyn Manson at the Donda listening event. If you didn’t know, the 44-year-old rapper left fans outraged when he seemingly replaced Jay-Z on a song on his upcoming album by DaBaby.

Kanye’s support for the stars came after DaBaby recently caused controversy when he made homophobic, misogynistic and ignorant comments at the Rolling Loud Festival, following which, the rapper was shamed by many in the industry; including the likes of Dua Lipa, Madonna, Sir Elton John and more. Marilyn was recently accused of abuse by many women, including his ex-fiance Evan Rachel Wood.

In screenshots shared on Instagram, Kanye is told by his manager Abou “Bu” Thiam that DaBaby‘s manager isn’t clearing his and Kanye‘s song “Jail” to be featured on Donda. Due to this, Kanye isn’t able to release Donda yet. Kanye then responded that he refuses to take DaBaby off the song, while revealing why he included the controversial rapper on the song and at the event. “[DaBaby] was the only person who said he would vote for me in public,” Kanye responded to Bu, referencing his failed run for President of the United States.

Kanye then shared another text screenshot, seemingly between he and DaBaby, where DaBaby claims he didn’t know his manager wasn’t clearing him to be featured on Donda. “They tried to stop you from coming in,” Kanye texted back. “The people next to you trying to destroy you. But God gotta bigger plan. DaBaby responded, writing, “A plan that can’t be stopped!!”

