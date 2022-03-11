Kanye West brutally attacks animated Pete Davidson again in second Eazy music video

Kanye West has released a new music video for his song Eazy, and Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, is still a part of the narrative. The Game's YouTube channel released an animated version of the song on March 9 that showed a skinned monkey accompanying West, 44, on a tour through Los Angeles.

A blurred-out cartoon version of Davidson, 28, gets beaten up while wearing a sweatshirt with Skete printed on it after entering a courthouse. However, "God rescued me from this accident / Just so I could bash Pete Davidson's a**," the Grammy winner raps in the backdrop throughout the fictitious assault. The latest video comes after West stunned viewers with a claymation rendition in which he was shown kidnapping, decapitating, and then burning the comic. The original Eazy video debuted on March 2, the same day that the Yeezy designer's estranged wife, 41, was pronounced legally single.

Meanwhile, neither Davidson, 28, nor his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, West's ex-wife, have replied to the audio-visual threats. West, 44, received a lot of criticism for the first video, but that hasn't stopped him from pursuing this style of work. In fact, in reaction to the criticism, he defended his depiction of Davidson as First Amendment protected, as per Page Six. “Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech,” West wrote on social media at the time.

For those unversed, after almost seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. Later that year, after working together for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, the reality star fueled relationship speculations with Davidson.

