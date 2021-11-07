Kanye West calls Drake’s alleged affair rumours with Kim Kardashian ‘disrespectful’

Kanye West aka Ye recently appeared on Revolt TV show--Drink Champs and during his appearance, the rapper spoke about the allegations that Drake had an affair with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. For the unversed, Drake’s song Greece drops hints that he had an affair with Kardashian and while the SKIMS founder has denied that she ever hooked up with Drake, West is still upset about the rumour.

During his appearance, he said: “You (Drake) acted like you did. It’s like somebody throwing a marble and hiding their hand. All that’s disrespectful.” The rapper also debunked the rumours by suggested that his ex-wife doesnt even like Drake’s music. He said: “Kim be like, ‘I don’t listen to this [n-word] no more. This [n-word] actin’ like he f**ked.’”

Kanye’s comments come days after he publicly admitted that he wants to get back together with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, later, reports via E! News suggested that the KKW founder isn't of the same thinking as the rapper. An insider close to the SKIMS founder spoke to E! News and confirmed that the rapper "is still holding out hope and wishes they could still work it out. But there's no chance for reconciliation at this point. Kanye has made it very clear he doesn't want to get divorced and wants her to reconsider."

The source also added that Kim is not keen on trying again as she "tried for a long, long time" to make their marriage work but eventually "reached her breaking point." Still, "Kanye is still hoping Kim changes her mind but she's not interested in getting back together," the source added.

