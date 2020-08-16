Kanye West calls himself ‘future president’ as he congratulates Kamala Harris on her VP nomination

Rapper Kanye West congratulated recent Democratic party Vice President nominee Kamala Harris via Twitter. While doing so, the rapper also referred to himself as the ‘future president’.

After recovering from his recent lapse Kanye West is back on Twitter and is sharing his thoughts on Joe Biden‘s pick for his running mate and he has nothing but praise. The 43-year-old rapper, who is running for president in the 2020 election as an independent, says that it’s an “honour” to be running against Joe’s VP pick--Kamala Harris. In his tweet, Kanye also referred to himself as the “future president.”

Here’s what he said: “I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends … congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee. All love and respect from the future president. It’s an honour to run against you,” Kanye tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

In case you missed it, Kanye recently returned solo to the states to his ranch in Wyoming after a secret getaway with wife Kim Kardashian and their kids. The couple reportedly took this tropical vacation outside the USA to try and save their marriage after Kanye’s alarming rant on Twitter and break down in a presidential rally.

