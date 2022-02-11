Kanye West CALLS OUT Billie Eilish for 'dissing' Travis Scott during her concert; Latter responds

Kanye West rushed to Instagram on Thursday to criticise Billie Eilish over statements she made regarding concert safety during a recent event, which West allegedly mistook for a dig at rapper and Astroworld Festival founder Travis Scott.

Despite the fact that Eilish never named Scott, West shared a screenshot of the same on Instagram which said, “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler! ‘I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going." Ye wrote, “Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen.” West added: “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Eilish reacted in the comments a few hours after he posted and wrote, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan." For those unversed, Billie Eilish cancelled her Atlanta gig earlier this week after noticing a fan fighting to breathe. The concert proceeded when the fan was given an inhaler. This was not Billie's first time assisting fans at her event; she previously gave her water to a concert goer who was close to passing out at one of her shows in 2018.

Check out Ye's post here:

As per Variety, West and Eilish will both headline this year's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which will take place in Indio, California, from April 15-17 and 22-24. Scott was initially scheduled to headline the event, but he was withdrawn after the Astroworld tragedy, which killed ten concertgoers and wounded hundreds more.