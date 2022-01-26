Kanye West CALLS OUT Kim Kardashian for kissing Pete Davidson 'in front of him' during SNL episode

Kanye West said in a recent tell-all interview that Kim Kardashian is attempting to "antagonise" him after their divorce and dragged Pete Davidson into the conflict. The rapper, 44, told Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee that he was outraged when Kardashian, 41, kissed Davidson, 28, during a Saturday Night Live segment in October 2021, when she hosted for the first time.

As per US Weekly, West was in the crowd at the moment to support his estranged wife. “How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?” the Yeezy designer wondered during the interview, which was released on Monday, January 24. When the show aired, Kardashian was not formally dating the King of Staten Island actor.

The duo were regularly seen out together in the weeks that followed, and their relationship was confirmed in November 2021 when they were captured holding hands in Palm Springs, California. Meanwhile, the Grammy winner also said that he did not want the turmoil to affect his four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. He further said as per US Weekly, "Cause they can go on SNL and make jokes. They can make jokes in the media," he said of the famous family. "They can plant stories about whoever I’m dating whatever they want to do. They can block deals they could do all that type of stuff. But I’m gonna tell you straight up, don’t play with my kids."

Meanwhile, The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hasn't publicly responded to West's claims, but a source told Us in December 2021 that she still makes sure the rapper is still spending time with their children.