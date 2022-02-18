Kanye West calls out Pete Davidson for his SNL skit: This is not harassment this is payback

Kanye West is at it again with his public attacks on ex Kim Kardashian's new flame Pete Davidson. The SNL star recently came back on Instagram and Kanye West even followed him but it seems the drama is still far from over. In a series of Instagram posts, the Donda rapper called out "Skete", a hateful nickname given to the comedian by Ye.

In his first post, Kanye uploaded a click of Pete wearing a red cap with the words "make Kanye 2006 again" for a skit on Saturday Night Live, the words are an obvious play at former President Donald Trump's election campaign slogan which was "make America great again." Attached to the snap, Kanye wrote, "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?" referring to Pete's skit where he asks Kanye to take medicine for his mental health.

In a subsequent post, the Yeezy founder uploaded a video of the same skit that has been circling on the internet. Kanye called out Pete in his caption and wrote, "This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback." Then Kanye continued with another post about the same skit and wrote, "Someone always telling you you’re crazy can drive someone crazy That’s the gaslighting That’s the harassment."

The Praise God rapper went on and added, "The liberals have tried to discredit me for 20 years Page 6 TMZ and SNL are a gang That gang has tried to bully harass control discredit minimize and patronize me for years They are Godless God got me and God got our family Jesus has already one the victory And for everyone praying for me and my family Faith without works is dead Do something positive Say something publicly and positively while you still can." Kanye also wrote, "Our first amendment is merging into the 13th amendment in front of our eyes meaning our freedom of speech is being challenged Because when you say something against the liberal agenda they gang up and say you’re challenged Y’all gone stop calling me crazy Let’s see if page 6 and TMZ print that I said that they are Godless."

