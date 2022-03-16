Kanye West calls out Trevor Noah with racial slur after comedian defends Kim Kardashian

Kanye West hurled a racist insult at Trevor Noah after the host of The Daily Show chastised the rapper for "harassing" Kim Kardashian amid their divorce. On Wednesday, March 16, West, 44, published a snapshot of an Internet search for Noah, 38, along with an Instagram message that included a slur numerous times throughout the post.

The internet reply comes only days after the South African native addressed West's remarks directed at Kim Kardashian's beau, Pete Davidson. On Tuesday, March 15, Noah explored how society has reacted to the Yeezy designer's constant barbs at the marriage in a long episode on the Daily Show. “What’s weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us that he struggles with his mental health,” the political commentator shared during an episode of the Comedy Central series as per US Weekly. “So I get it, you wanna have art as therapy. But here’s what’s weird that Kanye doesn’t understand. It’s like, what we’re seeing is — it makes you uncomfortable.”

While referencing West's "Eazy" music video, the comedian said that people should correctly respond to the issue as West's attitude grows "more and more belligerent." However, the record producer earlier startled fans with a claymation version of the film in which he was shown kidnapping, decapitating, and then burning Davidson, 28. The video was posted on the same day that Kardashian, 41, was pronounced legally single on March 2 after filing for divorce more than a year previously.

Meanwhile, later this month, Davidson's pal Dave Sirus revealed additional claimed text exchanges between the Saturday Night Live star and West, escalating the public drama between the three.

