Kanye West calls Pete Davidson a 'd**khead'; Pokes fun at comedian's Hilary Clinton Tattoo

Kanye West is on to his next target. In a new series of posts on Instagram, the Donda rapper has let loose and has been posting all things "Skete", a new nickname Kanye has been using to refer to ex Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Kanye, in his streak of posts also detailed his feud with fellow rapper and longtime friend Kid Cudi.

In his new post, Kanye uploaded what seemed to be a papped snap of Pete and Kim together with their faces off the frame and just their linked hands visible in the shot. The Yeezy designer attached the click to a caption that read, "LOOK AT THIS D**KHEAD," picking on the KKW mogul's new flame Kanye wrote, "I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND." Following this post, Kanye thanked his fans for supporting him in another upload and added, "YOU CAN GOOGLE THE HILLARY THING IM NOT MAKING THIS S**T UP."

Check out Kanye West's recent Instagram post below:

Continuing his online rant, West posted a screengrab of Pete's supposed tattoo of Hilary Clinton on his arm and tagged TV show host Ellen DeGeneres for mysterious reasons as he wrote, "WHEN I TAG PEOPLE IM JUST PUTTING TOGETHER THE WEB THERE ARE A GROUP OF PEOPLE WHO RUN MEDIA AND THE ELECTION THANK GOD FOR FREE SPEECH."

Kanye went on to write in another upload, "YALL SEEN THAT TATTOO BUT IF I SPEAK UP THEN IM CRAZY I TOLD YOU NOT GOING TO USE THAT ONE NO MORE," he then remarked, "WHEN A GARBAGE MAN GOES TO WORK HE GONNA SMELL LIKE TRASH BUT ITS TIME TO TAKE THE TRASH OUT THE HOUSE."

The Praise God rapper clarified subsequently, "THIS AINT ABOUT SKETE," accompanied by a fan-edited poster wherein Pete and Kanye were posed as two opposing venoms from the superhero blockbuster Venom: Let There Be Carnage, he then added, "PEOPLE IT’S ABOUT SELLING YALL A NARRATIVE." Kanye once again went on a different tangent and confused fans as he mentioned Disney in his caption, "SKETE JUST PLAYING HIS PART IN FROZEN 3 ACCEPT ITS NOT IN THE THEATERS THIS TIME ITS ON DAILEY MAIL TELL BOB AND THE ENTIRE DISNEY STAFF YOU WAISTED YOUR MONEY ON STARWARS AND MARVEL BECAUSE EVEN THOUGH IT MAKES MONEY YOU WILL NEVER CONTROL THE HIGHSCHOOLS NO ONES EVER HEARD A MACHINE GUN KELLY SONG BOB."

