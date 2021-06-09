Kanye West celebrates 44th birthday with Irina Shayk amid dating rumours; Duo vacationing together in France

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly been vacationing together in France amidst romance rumours. Scroll down for more on this.

Kanye West and model Irina Shayk may be dating! While the rumours of their alleged romance have been making the rounds for the last few weeks, it was considered baseless gossip, until now! Now, a source recently spoke about the duo’s alleged brewing romance and the duo was even spotted vacationing together in France! According to reports via Page Six, the 44-year-old rapper was spotted in France on vacation this week with the 35-year-old model.

The two celebs were seen walking around a luxury boutique hotel on Kanye’s 44th birthday. They were accompanied by a group of people. This spotting also marks his first public outing with a woman since the announcement of his split with Kim Kardashian. A source also spoke to TMZ and said that “they are 100% romantically together, but our sources say it’s unclear how serious they are at this point.”

If you didn’t know, prior to allegedly romancing Kanye, the model was with actor Bradley Cooper, whom she split with in 2019. Irina has also previously walked in Kanye‘s runway show in 2012.

While Kanye is keeping his silence on the matter, sources via The Sun revealed that she “doesn’t buy into the Irina rumours at all. To her, it’s some attention-seeking no one who tried to piggyback some clout off their wedding anniversary.” They continued, “She’s not bothered at all about it, no one in her circle appears to care or believe it. Even if it is true, I doubt she’ll even be upset at this point.”

