Kanye West celebrates one year of Sunday Service: This thing saved my life

Kanye West marked one year of hosting Sunday Service on December 29, and celebrated the occasion at a homeless shelter. The rapper hosted the special service at a homeless shelter, in Los Angeles, that offers foot and spiritual guidance to those in need. During the serviced, he shared a short message saying he wants to end homelessness around the world. During his speech, the “Jesus is King” artist asserted that Sunday Service saved his life.

“A lot of times people say, ‘Thank you Ye for Sunday Service.’ I’m saying thank God. This thing saved my life. This thing was an alternative to opioids. This thing was an alternative to pornography,” Ye said during the service. Revealing that he became a born-again believer this year, the 42-year-old stated that he is not secular, because according to west, being called secular will mean he does not work for Jesus. “I worked for others before Christ. It landed me right in the hospital,” Fox News quoted him as sying.

It seems like 2019 was filled with religious experiences for the Grammy winner and that aspect of his life clearly inspired his music. On Christmas, Kanye West celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ by gifting his fans a brand new album, Jesus is Born. The 19-track album includes songs like Count Your Blessings, Total Praise, Revelation 19:1 and Follow Me – Faith. Earlier this month, during his Sunday Service in California, the American rapper thanked God for allowing him to work with Dr. Dre and urged people to spend time with God.

