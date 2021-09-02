Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian after two kids? Rapper's Donda track reportedly about his infidelity

Kanye West's new album Donda seems to be a personal one and fans have noticed how the rapper sings about the breakdown of his marriage with Kim Kardashian and more in it. As per recent reports, West's Hurricane song seemingly hints at his infidelity. The rapper reportedly sings about cheating on Kardashian after their first two kids together.

While it was earlier speculated that the Hurricane track from Kanye's Donda album consists of a reference to Irina Shayk, it is now being reported that the rapper in fact is discussing about his marriage and apparently his infidelity towards Kim after they welcomed their first two kids, North and Saint.

The track featuring the lyrics, "Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin" is being considered the one where he seemingly sings about cheating on Kim.

According to Page Six, an insider informed that with the track, West plans to hold himself accountable and said, "The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown."

In the same song, Kanye also hints at his battle with alcoholism as he mentions how he never stayed home at his million-dollar mansion. As for West's song lyrics and his alleged infidelity, the couple it seems continued to stay together beyond the apparent cheating incident considering Kim and Kanye later also became parents to Chicago and Pslam West.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after over six years of marriage in February this year. Despite them parting ways, it has been clear from several incidents that the duo still remain close as they co-parent their four children.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian celebrates 250 million followers on Instagram with an adorable snap of Chicago, Stormi & True