Kanye West cheered for Kim Kardashian backstage during her controversial SNL monologue

Kim Kardashian recently made a splashing debut hosting her first-ever Saturday Night Live episode! While fans raved about the reality TV star’s unapologetic monologue where she poked fun at her family, many were left wondering how her family reacted to it. The SKIMS founder, in her monologue, also made several casual remarks about her split from Kanye West. Now, an insider recently revealed what the rapper thought of Kim’s controversial words.

If you missed it, her monologue read: “I’m excited to be here tonight to show you guys that I’m so much more than just a pretty face and good hair and great makeup and amazing boobs and a perfect butt. Basically, I’m just so much more than that reference photo my sisters showed their plastic surgeons.”

While poking fun at her marriage to the rapper, Kim also said: “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Now, an insider close to the family finally revealed that Kanye was supporting Kim from the audience and even shared what he thought about the monologue. The source revealed to People magazine, “Kanye and the family were all incredibly supportive and there for her all week. She felt that she had everyone on her side rooting for her. She’s so glad that she had this experience and learned so much from it. It’s a week she will never forget.”

Previously, a source told E! News, “Everyone was very impressed and so happy for Kim. She’s gotten a ton of positive feedback and is very happy. She put everything she had into it and worked hard to make it the best it could be.”

Also Read: Here's how Kanye West and the Kardashian family REACTED to Kim Kardashian's SNL debut