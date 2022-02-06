Kanye West claims celebs ‘scared’ to side with him amid controversial split with Kim Kardashian

Amidst the controversial divorce and custody battle between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Ye is now claiming that his celebrity friends are too scared of the SKIMS founder to publicly support him. The 44-year-old rapper recently took to his Instagram this weekend and shared a series of tweets that conservative media personality Candace Owens posted. In the snaps, Candace was showing support for Kanye and said that Kim is wrong about allowing North to be on TikTok. She wrote, “There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color.”

In response, Kanye wrote to her: “Thank you Candace for being the only noteworthy person to speak on this issue. There’s a lot of celebrities scared to say something in public but they’ll text me in private and say [they’re] on my side. I will no longer put my hand through a blender to hug my children, my mother took me to Chicago when I was 3 and told my dad if he never came to Chicago he would never see me again so I bought the house next door. I dream of a world where dads can still be heroes.”

Later in the day, Ye revealed that he has been wanting to take his kids to Chicago to see a basketball game but claimed that Kim is “stopping” that. “I want to bring my kids to my home town of Chicago to see my basketball team play for 7 thousand people and Kim is stopping that. How is this joint custody?” he wrote.

Also read: Kim Kardashian calls out Kanye West's 'obsession with trying to control and manipulate' divorce; Ye responds