Kanye West claims daughter North is on TikTok against her will, asks for help during 'first divorce'

In February 2021, Kim Kardashian asked for a divorce from Kanye West after years of marriage. The move signalled the end of one of the most followed celebrity couples of the twenty-first century.

Kardashian asked for shared custody of the kids, and according to her filing, the pair has a prenuptial agreement that will dictate how their assets are distributed. It states irreconcilable disagreements as to the reason for their breakup, but no date is given. Kanye, in numerous interviews revealed that he was not happy that his eight-year-old daughter, North was being allowed to post videos on TikTok by Kim. Well, it seems like the hip-hop singer has reached the end of his patience on Friday when he shared a screenshot of North's newest video on the app to Instagram, after expressing his displeasure on multiple occasions.

In the post that included a screenshot of one of North’s video, Kanye wrote in caps, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” Moreover, he also tagged Kim on the post. The rapper's comment section got flooded with messages urging him to speak with Kim.

Check the post:

The two celebrities' relationship began in 2012, and they welcomed their first kid in 2013. That year itself, West proposed on the large screen at the San Francisco Giants' empty waterfront field, and the two got hitched on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance stronghold in Florence, Italy. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, 2, are the dup's four children.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian reportedly staying calm amid Kanye West drama; Trying to 'be the bigger person'