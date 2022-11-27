Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted 'mother of his children' Kim Kardashian during their meeting

The video features Kanye mentioning Trump's alleged harsh words towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian . The video describes a meeting where West supposedly asked Trump to run as his vice president in 2024. As per New York Post, Trump, who has already announced his third run for president, apparently scoffed at the idea of running as VP for Kanye and later also brought up Alice Johnson, a woman in her 60s whose sentence he commuted in 2016 after some lobbying from Kardashian.

Kanye West recently took to Twitter where he released the first video for his 2024 presidential run. In the video, the rapper revealed details of his conversation with former US President, Donald Trump. The video, titled "Mar-a-Lago Debrief" has Ye describing what went down during the meeting between him and Trump at the former president’s resort.

Ye claims Donald Trump insulted Kim

Further talking about his meeting with Trump, Kanye says, "He basically gave me this would-be mob-esque kinda story, talking to some kid from the South Side of Chicago trying to sound mobby or whatever. He goes into the story about all that he went through to get Alex Johnson out of jail but he didn’t do it for Kim but he did for me. But then he goes on to say that Kim is a [expletive] and you can tell her I said that. And I was thinking like that’s the mother of my children." The alleged insult made by Trump towards Kardashian has been censored in the video posted by Kanye.

Kanye's antisemitism controversy

Kanye's recent announcement for a Presidential bid comes amid his involvement in the antisemitism controversy. The rapper recently returned to Twitter after a ban over sharing anti-Semitic posts. In an interview with Piers Morgan recently, the rapper said he was "sorry for the people that I hurt" by his "death con 3" tweet. But, when the anchor pressed him, Ye said he was "absolutely not" sorry for writing the comment. Later, on October 15, the singer had claimed that he "doesn't believe" in the term antisemitism.

In the wake of Kanye's antisemitic remarks, Kim had released a statement on her Instagram saying, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."