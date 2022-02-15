Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian warned him over his social media posts and is worried 'somene will hurt Pete'

Kanye West has been hitting headlines for his recent posts calling out Pete Davidson and while the rapper has now deleted them, in his new posts, West shared screengrabs of his alleged conversations with Kim Kardashian. Kanye leaked his conversation with Kim where the SKIMS founder apparently asked him to not create a "dangerous environment."

As per the screengrabs shared by Kanye, Kim seemed to be referring to the rapper's recent barrage of posts where he slammed her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. In the message, Kim allegedly wrote, "U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault."

While Kanye hasn't posted his response to Kim, the rapper in fact maintained in the captions that he will "handle the situation himself" as he asked his fans to not do anything physical to "Skete."

Check out Kanye West's post HERE

In a post on Valentine's Day, Kanye shared a post stating that he's crazy about his family and maintained that he has faith that he will get back together with Kim. Not only that, but the rapper also shared a photo of Valentine's gift he sent over at Kim's house which was a truckload of red roses.

As for Kim's alleged response about Pete's safety, it seems to have come after the rapper had asked his fans to scream "Kimye forever" if they run into him in real life. While Davidson is not on social media, the comedian has also refrained from making any official statement to the ongoing situation.

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson reportedly 'taking the mature route’ amid Kanye West drama; Former ‘not afraid’ of Ye