Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian's security stopped him from entering her house as 'new boyfriend' was inside

Kanye West seems to be opening up about his relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. According to Entertainment Tonight, the rapper recently spoke about Kim's new romance and more in an interview with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked. West reportedly spoke about an incident when he was stopped by security when he tried to enter Kim's house.

The rapper revealed an incident when he was supposed to take his kids to school but the security at Kim's house stopped him at the gate. Kanye shares four kids with Kim, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm West. Recalling the incident from earlier this week, Kanye didn't mention Pete Davidson's name but merely addressed him as Kim's "new boyfriend."

Adding on about the security incident, Kanye spoke about the time that North wanted him to come inside and show him something but the security stopped him again. Detailing the incident, Kanye said, "My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined. And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to", via ET.

Kanye further also spoke about asking his cousins to speak with Kim about the security not coming in the way of him and his children and also about North's TikTok live incident adding that "my children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission."

While Kanye didn't take Pete's name during the interview, the rapper recently name-dropped Davidson in his latest song.

