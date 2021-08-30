Kanye West CLAIMS record label Universal released Donda without his approval

Kanye West’s highly anticipated album Donda was unexpectedly released on streaming platforms on August 29, but it seems like Kanye had no idea about it! The rapper recently took to Instagram to claim that his 10th studio album has been released without his approval. He also stated that a song named ‘Jail 2’ was ‘blocked’ from being on the album.

“Universal put my album out without my approval,” he began. “They blocked Jail 2 from being on the album,” West claimed, in a rather cryptic Instagram post. Fans in the comment section have been sympathizing with the Gold Digger rapper over the issue. However, given the delay that the album had to undergo before being released on streaming platforms, some netizens have taken to poking fun at West, stating that it wouldn’t have been released at all had Universal not taken the step to take matters in their hands!

Check out Kanye West’s post:

Earlier, estranged wife Kim Kardashian had also taken to her social media platform to promote Kanye’s brand new songs. Posting screengrabs of the same, Kardashian confirmed that she is listening to his album, especially to songs including Donda, Come to Life, Lord I Need You, Hurricane, and Ok Ok, Pt. 2.”

Previously, Kanye had been open about his dissatisfaction with his record label and had informed fans that he wouldn’t be putting up new music till he is done with his contract with Sony and Universal. He also put up tweets regarding his dispute with the record labels time and again.

The release date for West’s 10th studio album has been scheduled and rescheduled for more than a year. For the unversed, previously the third listening party for the album was held in Chicago, where estranged wife Kim Kardashian was a part of a dramatic act, and she was witnessed wearing a wedding dress on stage!

