Kanye West confirms Kim Kardashian is still his wife following Pete Davidson dating rumours

Kanye West has recently revealed that divorce with estranged wife Kim Kardashian isn't on the cards as yet. During an appearance on Revolt TV's Drink Champs podcast, the rapper, 44 confirmed that he hasn't divorced the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and they are still a family.

For those unversed, previously it was reported that Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce back in January after seven years of marriage with Ye. The couple also share four children, North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 3 and Psalm West, 2. While speaking on Revolt TV's Drink Champs podcast, via Just Jared, West noted, "She's still my wife, there ain't no paperwork."

West's statement comes after Kim Kardashian was spotted with Pete Davidson at a theme park as the two were holding hands on a rollercoaster ride. Several reports even suggested that the two were dating and had already been on dates. Kanye also weighed in on Kim's Saturday Night Live dialogues where she announced that the rapper had divorced her. "SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced," the Donda rapper added.

Kanye West also said that their kids want the two of them to stay together. "That ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together," West said. While Kim Kardashian hasn't opened up on her situation with Kanye West and their marriage, the beauty mogul has reportedly been hanging out with SNL costar Pete Davidson with whom she also shared an onscreen kiss during her hosting gig.

