Is Kanye West considering a presidential run in 2024 post Twitter rant about Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West has taken over Twitter one more time to not just promote his album, Donda, but also speak about his Presidential campaign. Moreover, the 43-year-old rapper may already be considering a 2024 run instead.
It's been hard to keep up with Kanye West but don't worry because we have got you covered! It all started with the 43-year-old rapper announcing that he was running for President against Democrat Joe Biden and current US President and Republican Donald Trump. However, the buzz was strong that he was already rethinking his decision. Then, at his first Presidential campaign rally, Kanye revealed that he and Kim Kardashian had earlier considered aborting North West. Soon after, a series of bizarre tweets followed which shocked fans.

One of those tweets had suggested Kim tried to lock her husband up with a doctor as he compared his life to the movie Get Out and even lashed out at his wife's mother Kris Jenner. West deleted those tweets later but now, there are a fresh set to tweets found on his timeline. From those, one tweet caught everyone's attention as it was related to his Presidential run. It seems like Kanye is reconsidering his decision to run for President and instead wants to push it back to the next elections, which will take place in 2024.

Sharing the tracklist of his new album, Donda, which drops on Friday, Kanye tweeted, "#2020VISION or maybe '24 I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y'all want me to run on nah???"

Check out Kanye West's tweet below:

What do you have to say about Kanye West's actions so far? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

