Kanye West crosses out Pete Davidson's face and calls out Kid Cudi: The knife just goes in deeper

Kanye West has been up and arms with ex Kim Kardashian for the past few weeks and now has found his new target, Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson. In a series of posts on February 13, Kanye dissed the SNL star and brought up many of the comedian's past decisions to bring him down.

West picked on "Skete", as the Donda rapper hatefully nicknamed Davidson. From mocking his Hilary Clinton tattoo to bringing up his past break-up with the God Is A Woman singer Ariana Grande, West pulled every string to rile up Pete. The comedian has yet to respond to West's open firing. In a shocking revelation, the Donda rapper leaked his own private conversation with Pete. In the awkwardly cropped message, Pete seemed apologetic and polite as he allegedly promised West to not get in between his family and wanted to "be friends" with the rapper and his four children.

Meanwhile, to take things to an even higher extreme, Kanye previously on February 12 posted a picture on his Instagram featuring himself, Timothée Chalamet and Kid Cudi with a crossed-out Pete. Kanye had captioned this now-deleted post, "I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK. THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER," via E! News, referring to his longtime friend Kid Cudi who was apparently in constant contact with "Skete" which was something Kanye did not approve of. In light of Cudi's relationship with Pete, Kanye also announced that Cudi would not be part of his upcoming Donda 2 album.

Check out Kanye West's deleted post below:

