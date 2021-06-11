Kanye West dated Irina Shayk before Kim Kardashian? Rapper reportedly pursued the model 'long time ago'

Kanye West and Irina Shayk were recently spotted enjoying a vacation together in France and have been fuelling romance rumors since then.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have been hitting the headlines ever since the duo were spotted together on a vacation in France ahead of the rapper's birthday. While Kanye and Irina's brewing romance seems to be new for fans, it seems according to Page Six, the duo was in fact "briefly" involved with each other even before Kanye got together with Kim.

While speaking to Page Six, a source close to Kanye revealed that the rapper dated Irina before he met Kim and went public with his romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in 2012. The source informed Page Six, "Kanye was with Irina briefly before Kim. He had pursued her a long time ago."

There's no denying that Shayk has had a close connection with West considering she has modeled for his brand Yeezy and also appeared in his music video for Power, back in 2010.

As per the source, Kanye and Irina's romance back then was short-lived and hence they dated only for a brief time. It seems in the light of his divorce, the former couple may in fact be rekindling their old spark.

Kanye and Kim filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. With the reports of Kanye's new romance hitting the headlines, a report suggested that Kim has approved of it and that she wants the rapper to be "happy." It was also reported by a source close to the Kardashians that there is no drama between Kim and Kanye amid his new romance rumours and that "everyone is getting along."

ALSO READ: Kanye West & Irina Shayk’s alleged romance has Kim Kardashian’s approval; SKIMS founder ‘respects’ the model

Share your comment ×