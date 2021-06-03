Kanye West dating Irina Shayk 3 months after split? Unbothered Kim K thinks it’s an ‘attention seeking’ move

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are allegedly dating, just three months after the rapper’s split from Kim Kardashian. Scroll down to see what might be going down.

After filing for divorce in February, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West became new members of the single market and while Kim reportedly had the attention of billionaires, CEOs, rappers and A-listers, Kanye went MIA, until now. If rumours are to be believed, West has already started dating the 35-year-old model and Bradley Cooper’s ex-girlfriend--Irina Shayk.

After the celebrity gossip account @DeuxMoi revealed the shocking info information last week, a follower of the gossip account pointed out claiming that West may have tried ‘courting’ Shayk, they were just friends. This caused a reply from a third person, who said no, the pair are ‘definitely dating.’ Shayk and West have both been quiet on the gossip, and haven’t commented on the rumours. Though the duo’s alleged dating may be a shock to many, it could be a possibility as Shayk and West have known each other for over a decade. In 2010 West released the music video for his song Power, which shows him surrounded by beautiful women, including Jessica White, Diandra Forrest, and Irina Shayk.

Later that year, West released a song with a line that included a rundown of the beautiful women he’d like to hook up with. ‘I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen,’ the lyrics read.

While Kanye is keeping his silence on the matter, sources via The Sun revealed that she “doesn’t buy into the Irina rumours at all. To her, it’s some attention-seeking no one who tried to piggyback some clout off their wedding anniversary.” They continued, “She’s not bothered at all about it, no one in her circle appears to care or believe it. Even if it is true, I doubt she’ll even be upset at this point.”

