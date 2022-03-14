Kanye West declares 'I've moved on' after Kim Kardashian makes it Instagram official with beau Pete Davidson

There is no stopping Kanye West. Reminiscent of his previous rants on Instagram, the Donda Rapper posted a series of videos of himself as he talked directly to his audience and claimed that he was being kept away from his children. Subsequently, West also posted his message to ex Kim Kardashian wherein he complained about not having his kids at Sunday Service despite their joint custody of them.

In his first video, Kanye disclosed that he indeed did talk to the KUWTK alum before posting the video and said, "I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I said it’s never again. I am her father," referring to his previous post on North's recent upload on TikTok. Then Kanye in a follow-up post informed that North was missing his Sunday Service as she is having a sleepover with her friend which was, according to the rapper, not conveyed to him in time.

In his next video post, Kanye prayed to god as he closed his eyes that somehow his children could come to his Sunday Service and even brought out ex Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson's name in his prayer. He then claimed that the comedian was texting him and bragging about his relationship with the KKW mogul to Kanye. The Yeezy founder also added, via ET Canada, "Kim gets Black people out of prison — you know who puts Black people in prison? The person that the boyfriend has a tattoo of- Hilary!"

However, the videos were not the end of Kanye's attack on Kim as he later posted a screengrab of a rather aggressive text he sent to the Kardashian sister and wrote in the caption, "My dad won’t even call Kim I don’t speak to most of my family because they been allowing this kind of behavior." He then went on and declared that he does not want Kim back as he penned, "I’ve moved on with my life.' Kanye also mentioned Candace Owens, an author and activist, who was apparently the only celeb who took his side throughout the custody battle and branded Kim's decisions as "bitter baby mama behavior."

