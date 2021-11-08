Kanye West dedicates Sunday Service to victims of tragic incident at Travis Scott's Astroworld concert

Kanye West dedicated his Sunday Service to the concertgoers who lost their lives in Friday's tragedy at Houston's Astroworld concert. 8 people died and over 300 were injured at Travis Scott's show due to crowd surge. A message that was displayed prior to the Sunday Service stream said, "Sunday Service dedication to the loved ones of Astroworld."

The Sunday Service was held in a dimly-lit arena with the choir wearing black ensembles and performing a series of hymns. Previously, Kanye's Sunday Service event got into trouble after the rapper invited Marilyn Manson to attend the same. West, Manson and Justin Bieber were spotted performing the service last week in full white attire.

This week's service much more somber than the previous one and had an emotional heaviness attached to it considering it was dedicated to the victims of Astroworld. The tragic incident saw the death of 8 people ranging in the age group of 14 to 27 during the concert. In the aftermath, mourners also left flowers and candles in a memorial display outside of NRG Park, where the concert was held.

While it has been confirmed by Houston police that an investigation into the incident is still on, lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott and also Drake for inciting "crowd mayhem" at the event. Scott also faced major backlash online as videos from the concert were shared questioning why the rapper didn't stop the show after an emergency vehicle was called. Scott's partner Kylie Jenner also faced flak for sharing a statement that said they weren't aware of the fatalities until after the show.

