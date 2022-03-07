Kanye West defends his 'art' following backlash over Eazy music video dissing Pete Davidson

Kanye West recently received massive backlash online for his new music video featuring what seemingly looked like a cartoon of Pete Davidson who was seen being dragged around and being buried alive. The video was also termed disturbing by many netizens. It seems West's new post came in reaction to the same as he defended his "art" calling it an expression in the post.

The rapper seemed to be reacting to all the controversy his music video caused as he tried to explain how it wasn't meant to cause any ill harm. West in his post wrote, "Art is therapy just like this view," Ye wrote on March 6. "art is protected as freedom of speech. art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."

While reports suggested that Pete Davidson found the rapper's video funny and did not take it as seriously, it seems those close to him found it fit to take the chance to defend his personality in public as director James Gunn tweeted a sweet note about him. The Suicide Squad director who worked with Pete on the film called the comedian one of the nicest and sweetest guys and this statement of his also received a like from Davidson's girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Check out Kanye West's post HERE

Ye released the music video last week amid his ongoing divorce drama with Kim after she was declared "legally single" by a court judge. The animated video showcased a figure with a resemblance to Pete being kidnapped, tied up and buried alive.

