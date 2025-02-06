Kanye West Defends Wife Bianca Censori’s 'Brave' Grammys Look Amid Criticism; Calls Himself 'Lucky'

Kanye West won’t let haters get to his wife Bianca Censori! After the Australian model’s controversial look at the 2025 Grammys red carpet caused a stir, the rapper penned a lengthy post clapping back at the critics. The Yeezy founder took to X (formally Twitter) to defend Censori amid intense backlash.

Revealing that it was her first red carpet appearance, West admitted that he had been staring at their pictures — in which Censori wore a fully sheer dress with nothing underneath — with admiration. “Thinking, wow, I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart, talented, brave, and hot,” he added.

The songwriter revealed that his wife took a break from filming her first movie to create a movie in real life. West shared that the “invisible dress” she wore was tailored six times before being finalized. They chose to disappear from the event held at Crypto.com Arena after the dress served its purpose. “And just like magic, poof, we disappeared,” he added.

West didn’t conclude his post before offering his thanks to the outlets that wrote articles in favor of Censori, placing her in a strong and positive light. He slammed critics who questioned his upbringing and asked how his mother — Donda West, who died in 2007 — would have felt about his stunt. “You don’t know my mama, bi**h,” he quipped.

Ever since West and the architectural designer tied the knot in December 2022, they have been creating buzz over her revealing outfits. A lip reader told the Daily Mail that the Gold Digger rapper instructed Censori to drop her black fur coat and allegedly told her to make a scene.

Her controversial look enraged not just fans but certain celebrities as well. Armie Hammer’s ex, Elizabeth Chambers, lashed out against the couple on her Instagram story, saying it ticks all the boxes of a controlling and toxic relationship. “Misogyny and control at its finest,” she added.