Kanye West deletes all Instagram posts except THIS photo with a connection to his Donda album

Kanye West left everyone surprised as he deleted all posts from his Instagram account except one photo, which shows a house. Ahead of his upcoming album, Donda's release West deleted all posts from his Instagram account and kept the only photo that has a connection to his childhood. In the only post that is now visible on the rapper's page, one can see the house that Kanye grew up in.

The 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of his childhood home in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Considering West's upcoming album is named after his late mother who died in 2007, the rapper seems to be taking a trip down memory lane while working on the same and hence also shared a memory from his childhood on Instagram.

There's no denying that West has a special connection to the house that he grew up in considering as per Billboard, West even bought the same house last year, which his mother, Donda West had purchased in the early 1980s and sold it in 2004.

It looks like to work on his new album, West is digging deeper into his roots and reminiscing his early days. As for Kanye's previous posts, his account included a glimpse of the "locker room" that he was staying in while working on the Donda album inside Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium, where he also held his first two album listening events.

The upcoming album has already generated a lot of hype considering Kanye announced his collaborations which include Jay-Z, The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

