Kanye West deletes all posts from Insta days after sharing 'Thanksgiving prayer' for Kim Kardashian

It seems like Kanye West has made drastic changes to his Instagram account again! Not long ago, the rapper had unfollowed estranged wife Kim Kardashian and later shared a 'Thanksgiving prayer' about wanting to reunite with his family. However, all those posts are gone from his social media account now.

The Donda rapper hasn't deleted his account entirely, as his handle with 9.5 million followers is still quite alive on the social media platform. This is not the first time that West went silent on his social media platform. He has deleted his account quite a number of times previously and only returned to Instagram in July while promoting his long-awaited 10th studio album Donda.

While the reason for the sudden removal is unknown, recently, West had posted a long 'Thanksgiving prayer' about wishing to reunite with his kids and estranged wife Kim Kardashian. For those unversed, Kim and Kanye share four kids, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused...I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me," a part of his 'Thanksgiving prayer' included.

West had even opened up on his "manic episode" in 2016 when he was placed "under heavy medication." "Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure," he told his fans via his Thanksgiving post.

ALSO READ: Kanye West UNFOLLOWS Kim Kardashian on Instagram after admitting to cheating in new song