Kanye West deletes his post after reacting to claims of Corey Gamble allegedly cheating on Kris Jenner

Kanye West has been on a posting spree on Instagram since the past two weeks. The rapper who had been taking potshots at ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson later deleted all his posts. In another now-deleted post, Kanye also recently shared a report by Hollywood Unlocked which claimed Corey Gamble cheated on Kris Jenner.

West in one of his new posts that has been deleted now wrote, "We outsiiiiide DONDA 2 2 22 22." The post was shared by the rapper on Friday, February 18, alongside a screengrab of Hollywood Unlocked’s story about the alleged scandal. Amid his ongoing divorce drama with Kim, the Donda rapper was quick enough to delete his post about Gamble but eagle-eyed fans did not miss the update and even screengrabbed his post.

As for the reports about cheating allegations, Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner are yet to react to the same. Although it was previously reported by a US Weekly source that the accusations are false. A source informed US Weekly over the cheating claims and said, "this is a false narrative about Corey."

Kanye's post on Corey came days after a video surfaced online showing a woman making out with a man who was alleged to be Gamble although it was later stated that Jenner's partner was in fact at the Super Bowl game during the time the video was allegedly recorded.

Apart from this post about Gamble, Kanye previously also deleted all his posts about Pete Davidson that he had shared recently. From photoshopped posters about "Civil War" between the two to a throwback clip of Davidson poking fun at Kanye during one of his SNL appearances, the rapper has now deleted all his posts about the comedian.

