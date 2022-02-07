Kanye West DELETES posts slamming Kim Kardashian after claiming she accused him of 'putting a hit out on her'

Kanye West has now deleted all posts on Instagram where he had called out Kim Kardashian in the past few days. From claiming that she has been stopping him from seeing their children to expressing his discomfort over daughter North joining TikTok, Kanye went all out on Instagram. Before deleting all posts, he had also claimed Kim accused him of putting a hit out on her.

In an Instagram post he had shared on Sunday, the rapper claimed, "Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her. So let me get this straight I beg to go to my daughters party and im accused of being on drugs then I go play with my son and I take my akira graphic novels and im accused of stealing."

While Kim did not share any response to Kanye's post, it was observed that hours later Kanye had not just deleted the post where he claimed Kim accused him of "putting a hit out on her" but also his previous posts.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February last year. The duo shares four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 together. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum filed documents to be legally single in December 2021 following West's attempts at reconciliation.

In response to Kanye's online attacks, Kim had released a statement last week where she mentioned how divorce was already difficult and that Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate the situation had been causing more pain.

