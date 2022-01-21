Kanye West demands Netflix to 'open the edit room immediately' before his doc Jeen-Yuhs' release

Kanye West has recently taken to Instagram to share his demand over final cut approval of his upcoming documentary on the streaming platform titled Jeen-Yuhs. Directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, the documentary, which is a three-part project on West's 20-year long musical career, is scheduled to premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Not much has been revealed of the documentary, but it can be noted that the project will show how West made his way through the music industry, and then in the world of business, finally building his career as a global ambassador. The documentary will also reportedly show the behind-the-scenes preparations from his failed 2020 Presidential bid and the passing away of his mother, Donda West.

However, West has recently shared a statement on Instagram speaking about the documentary. "I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix,” West penned on his social media account. “Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance," he added.

Director Coodie Simmons had opened up on the documentary's final edit. "It’s not about making Kanye likable or not. The footage doesn’t lie. What makes the film special is that it’s not something definitive; it’s his journey through my vision," he revealed, via Variety.

Jeen-Yuhs is scheduled to premiere on January 23 at Sundance. The documentary will also be available on Netflix in February. Are you excited to watch Kanye West's highly-anticipated documentary? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

