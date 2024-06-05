Kanye West Denies 'Baseless' Allegations By Former Assistant; Claims She Tried To 'Sexually Coerce' Him For Benefits

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to alleged sexual harassment

Kanye West has vehemently denied “baseless” allegations levied against him by his former employee at Yeezy. In a statement given to Page Six via his legal team on June 4, he claimed that Lauren Pisciotta, a former OnlyFans model, attempted to pursue him “sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits.” The Donda rapper, who now goes by Ye West, added that Lauren blackmailed him when her advances were rejected.

“In response to the ‘baseless’ accusations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Pisciotta,” the statement read, adding that before her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole Kanye’s cell phone in an attempt to erase records that would contradict her claims. The records have, however, been preserved.

Kanye West defends himself against sexual harassment allegations by former assistant

“She was terminated for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary), and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct,” Ye’s legal team claimed in the statement to the aforementioned outlet.

Per the lawyers, Pisciotta offered Ye to have s*x on his birthday, which he declined. She also allegedly sent him unsolicited nudes, and sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during working hours.

The statement further accused Pisciotta of bragging about being “ejaculated on by a soccer player” while simultaneously texting Ye. She allegedly tried to get Kanye to pay for her Birkin bags, a Lamborghini, and plastic surgery, all of which were rebuked by the Can't Tell Me Nothing singer.

Advertisement

“Pisciotta’s blackmail demands have gone from $60 million last year to $50 million in the last week’s frivolous filing,” his legal team claimed, branding Pisciotta’s behavior as inconsistent with someone who claims to have been sexually harassed.

Lauren Pisciotta’s side of the story

According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Monday, June 3, Pisciotta has sued Kanye for sexual harassment and wrongful termination, claiming she was hired in July 2021 with a starting salary of $1 million. Her employment, according to her, however, came with the condition that she had to be available for the rapper 24/7.

In her lawsuit, Pisciotta accused Kanye of sending her inappropriate text messages and sending her media of himself having intercourse with other women.

Before her firing in October 2022, Pisciotta had been promoted to chief of staff with $4 million in annual compensation, she says in her court filing, adding that she never received the $3 million severance package offered to her at the time of her termination.

Advertisement

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Former Yeezy Employee Accuses Kanye West Of Sexual Harassment And Wrongful Termination: Details HERE