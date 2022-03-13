Kanye West DISSES comedian D.L. Hughley in new post; Calls him a 'broke pawn'

Kanye West takes a dig at comedian D.L. Hughley who in a recent interview with VladTV commented on his and Kim Kardashian's messy divorce tussle as the rapper consistently tries to bring back his family together amidst voicing his controversial opinions on social media about their personal life and openly hating on ex Kim's new beau Pete Davidson.

In his interview, Hughley branded Kanye's recent behaviour as stalker-ish and added that if Kim were his daughter he would "do something about it." The comedian also imparted advice to the Donda rapper and said, "If you want your family back, stop doing the s**t you did that made her leave." In Kanye's new post on Instagram, the rapper uploaded a video of Hughley from 2020 when he passed out on stage while doing his set as he suffered from Covid-19.

The Yeezy founder wrote, "We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public I am the glitch DL." Kanye went on and degraded Hughley as he penned hateful curses at the comedian, "God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn."

However, Hughley was not the only one on Kanye's hit list as he called out Charlamagne Tha God, the co-host of the radio show The Breakfast Club, and asked him to "show his real face." Then West brought SNL star Pete Davidson in the mess as he wrote, "You see Skete missing work Anybody else wanna play with me Please please please for the love of God come and get me Let’s see how it turns out.' In his following post, Kanye posted a screengrab of Hughley's whereabouts as he shared, "Wuuuuuut??? DL lives in Calabasas???????? Yoooooo God is good."

