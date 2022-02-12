Kanye West DISSES ex Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in new rap song City of Gods

Kanye West released a new song on Friday, February 11, with some not-so-subtle references to his split with wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The 44-year-old rapper worked on "City of Gods" alongside Alicia Keys, Fivio Foreign, and Playboi Carti, and it was released at midnight.

Keys, 41, sings in the chorus about "losing my lover to the arms of another," while West's lines make more direct references to his breakup with Kardashian and the drama that followed. “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL (What?) / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival,” the Yeezy designer raps in the song as per US Weekly. “They act like they love you, they don’t even like you / They throw a party, won’t even invite you / I seen the same thing happen to Michael / You Black and you rich, they sayin’ you psycho (What?), it’s like a cycle.”

At another point, he references being "at peace" with Drake after their long-running feud has been resolved, and he seems to be hinting at the Kardashian-Jenner family's upcoming Hulu series. . “I got a feeling they in they feelings / They filmin’ a show, but won’t show it,” West continues in the song as per US Weekly. This isn’t the first time the Grammy winner has taken aim at Davidson, 28, with his lyrics. Last month, he released a track with The Game titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” in which he raps, “God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**

However, West was married to KKW Beauty CEO Kim Kardashian West for over seven years until filing for divorce in February 2021. North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, are the couple's four children. When their youngest daughter celebrated her birthday at a combined party with cousin Stormi earlier this year, the "Stronger" singer claimed he was barred from attending. He recounted the ordeal on social media before being invited to the January party. Interestingly, she moved on with Davidson in October 2021, after West and the Selfish author called it quits. The couple met when the California native hosted SNL that month, and they confirmed their romance with a series of PDA photos in November 2021.

