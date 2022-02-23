Kanye West disses Pete Davidson in Donda 2 performance as he raps about putting someone's 'security at risk'

Kanye West debuted his Donda 2 album songs at a live performance in Miami on Tuesday. Among his performances, the rapper performed several songs which included references to estranged wife Kim Kardashian as well as her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. In one of the songs, Kanye also seemed to rap about the private messages that Kim had sent him following his online attacks on Davidson.

While the rapper did not namedrop Pete Davidson in his new track, he was heard singing about Kim's concern for the comedian's security following his public posts attacking him. In the song, West wrapped, "Pop some, I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk. Pop some I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk. Ok we gon' make this an event? y’all gone need security for this. Security gon’ need security for this."

The rapper also seemed to diss Pete about staying away from his family as he sang, "Never take the family picture off the fridge. Never stand between a man and his kids. Y’all ain’t got enough security for this." This also seemed to be a reference to Kanye's recent accusations about Kim trying to stop him from attending their daughter Chicago's birthday. During his daughter's birthday, Kanye had shared a video alleging that he wasn't provided with venue details for the celebration by Kim and that it was eventually Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott who gave him the address.

Kanye also performed the previously released Donda 2 track, Eazy at the event. The song consists of Davidson's name as the rapper sings, "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's a**."

ALSO READ: Pete Davidson seemingly takes a dig at Kanye West with THIS Instagram update after the rapper's online attack